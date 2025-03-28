Child Tuition Grant Program (TGP)
TGP helps eligible faculty, staff and retirees pay for the cost of undergraduate college education for their eligible children.
The program pays all or a portion of college tuition at accredited institutions for up to four years of course work required for an undergraduate degree.
Eligibility
Find out more about employee, dependent and school eligibility.Learn more about eligibility
Application Process
Find step-by-step instructions on how to apply for the Tuition Grant Program.Learn more about applying
Benefit Amount
Understand how your benefit amount is calculated and used up each year.Learn more about the benefit amount
Payments & Taxability
Learn more about tuition payments and the tax implications when using the TGP benefit.Learn more about payments and taxability