Child Tuition Grant Program (TGP)

***We are offering the annual TGP Overview and Q&A on March 28, 2025 via Zoom. Click to register (link is external) through STARS by March 27, 2025.***

TGP helps eligible faculty, staff and retirees pay for the cost of undergraduate college education for their eligible children.

The program pays all or a portion of college tuition at accredited institutions for up to four years of course work required for an undergraduate degree.