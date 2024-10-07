Get Ready for Benefits Open Enrollment

At Stanford, you matter as much as the work. Open Enrollment is the perfect time to explore our benefits and employee programs, so you can build healthy habits and care for yourself and your family in the year ahead.

Whether you need to update your coverage or add or remove dependents, Open Enrollment is your chance to ensure you — and your family — have the coverage you need in 2025.

Give your benefits a checkup

Just like annual preventive exams are essential to your health, checking up on your benefits coverage each year is equally important. While your current coverage will automatically carry over, you’ll need to re-enroll in the flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health savings account (HSA), and Medical Contribution Assistance Program (MCAP). Take time during Open Enrollment to explore all the options available to you, and consider your needs for the upcoming year.

What’s new for 2025?

You will continue to have access to the same medical and dental plans this year. Read on to see what’s changing.

Hearing aid coverage

The Kaiser HMO (California), Stanford Select Copay Health Plan, Stanford Choice High Deductible Health Plan, and ACA Basic HDHP will provide a $3,000 benefit every 36 months for hearing aid devices. The Kaiser HMO Hawaii plan already offers hearing aid coverage.

Medical costs

The Kaiser HMO remains free for full-time employees who elect employee-only coverage. However, due to rising health care costs, premiums for the other Kaiser HMO levels, as well as the Stanford Select Copay Health Plan, Stanford Choice High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP), and ACA Basic HDHP will increase. To review the new rates visit the employee contributions page on Cardinal at Work. Remember, you can use a health care FSA, HSA, or MCAP (if qualified), plus your BeWell incentive to offset these cost increases.

Annual deductible changes

The individual minimum deductible if you cover dependents on the Stanford Choice High Deductible Health Plan is increasing to $3,300 (from $3,200). Additionally, both the in-network and out-of-network deductibles for the ACA Basic HDHP are increasing to the following amounts:

In-network: $3,300 individual/$6,600 family

Out-of-network: $6,600 family/$13,200 family



HSA contribution increase

The IRS has increased the amount you can contribute to your HSA. You can now set aside up to $4,300 for employee-only coverage or $8,550 for family coverage. If you are age 55 or older, you can continue to contribute an additional $1,000 as a catch-up contribution. And remember, Stanford contributes $1,152 for employee-only coverage and $2,352 for family coverage if you enroll in the Stanford Choice High Deductible Health Plan, elect an HSA, and make an election of at least $0.

FSA contribution increase

The IRS has increased the amount you can contribute to your FSA. You can contribute up to $3,200 in tax-free funds to a health care FSA and carry over up to $640 in unused 2024 funds to 2025.

Enhanced coverage for Delta Dental Enhanced Plan

The maximum benefit for orthodontia is increasing from $1,500 to $2,000. Plus, there are enhancements to how much the plan pays when you receive basic services from Premier providers and non-network providers, giving you more flexibility in choosing your providers and lowering your out-of-pocket costs. In 2025, the plan will pay: