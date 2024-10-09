Commemorate National Disability Employment Awareness Month with these digital to-dos

National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) recognizes and celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and highlights inclusive employment policies and practices that benefit both employers and employees.

Often our internal and external audiences’ interactions with Stanford are through our websites, making digital accessibility just as important as physical accessibility. Explore the following topics and resources and download a NDEAM Zoom background to show your personal commitment to accessibility in all your virtual meetings this month.

Digital accessibility to-do list

Get an accessibility quick check

Unsure if your website is accessible? Check out these Accessibility Evaluation Quick Checks to determine if your electronic content is minimally accessible or can be made accessible. Contact the Office of Digital Accessibility if you have questions about your evaluation results or to request a detailed accessibility evaluation.

Make your website better with Siteimprove

Siteimprove is an accessibility and quality assurance platform that scans your website for potential accessibility issues, helps you resolve errors, and guides you toward best practices to keep your site accessible going forward. Siteimprove has over 100 tests for websites and digital documents and is free for the Stanford community. Submit a request ticket to get started with this user-friendly tool.

Understand keyboard accessibility

Keyboard accessibility is fundamental to creating an inclusive digital environment, fostering user autonomy and enabling website interactivity for people with disabilities. Visitors to your website should be able to control all the interactive elements there using only a keyboard. Learn more about keyboard accessibility on the University IT website.

Update your PDFs with accessibility in mind

Often, it may be best to convert the content in a PDF to a webpage. When you can’t, ensure your PDF documents are accessible. Check out the Accessibility Training Modules offered by University IT for guidance in creating accessible PDF documents, or jump in and use the Equidox PDF remediation tool, free to use with a valid SUNet ID.

Don’t have time to do it yourself? Stanford currently has master service agreements with two vendors who can help convert your digital files into accessible documents, including PDFs. See PDF and Document Accessibility Services on the University IT website.